Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.06 million.

NYSE SSTK opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $76.06 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

