Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($161.29) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.30) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

SIEGY opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

