Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.87.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
About Sienna Senior Living (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
