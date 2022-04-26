Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.87.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

