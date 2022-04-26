Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

