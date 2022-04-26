Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

SIG opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,962. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,112,000 after acquiring an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377,303 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

