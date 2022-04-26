Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 27th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.