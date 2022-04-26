Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLGN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.
About Silgan (Get Rating)
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.
