Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,772. The firm has a market cap of $306.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

