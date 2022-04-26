Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.
In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SI opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
