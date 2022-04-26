Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

