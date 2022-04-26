Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

SSD opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

