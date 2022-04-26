Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $145.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.