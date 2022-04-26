Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $102.41 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.