Sisecam Resources (SIRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SIRE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 29,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sisecam Resources has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

