SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

