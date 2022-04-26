SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SITE Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.
SITE Centers stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.60.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.
In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,800 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.