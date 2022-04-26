Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

