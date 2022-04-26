Sizzle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 3rd

Sizzle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sizzle Acquisition had issued 13,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

