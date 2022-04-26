Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,270. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.