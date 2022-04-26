Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

