SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 1,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,366. The firm has a market cap of $259.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

