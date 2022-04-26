SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.