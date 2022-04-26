SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

