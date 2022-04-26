Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $2.62 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWKS stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

