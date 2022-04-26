SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

SLG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 4,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

