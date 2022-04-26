SLR Investment (SLRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLR Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

