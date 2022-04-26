SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

