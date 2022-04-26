Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,031. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

