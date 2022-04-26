Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will report $12.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.28 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $53.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $57.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Dawson James reduced their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.77. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

