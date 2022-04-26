Societe Generale Cuts Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 215

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 218 to SEK 215 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 74,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

