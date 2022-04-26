Societe Generale Increases SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from GBX 1,860 ($23.71) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSEZY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($24.22) to GBX 2,200 ($28.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,086.38.

SSEZY stock remained flat at $$23.41 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,537. SSE has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

