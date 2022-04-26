Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $27.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

