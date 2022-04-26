Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,330. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

