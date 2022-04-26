Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%. On average, analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLDB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

