Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.31. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

