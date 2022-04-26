South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Separately, Stephens raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.74.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

