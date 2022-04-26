South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.29. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

