South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $454.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.