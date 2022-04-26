Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (SOLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on May 2nd

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:SOLN opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Get Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.