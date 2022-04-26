Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.77. 11,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459. The company has a market capitalization of $381.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 43.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

