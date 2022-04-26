Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $61.93.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.