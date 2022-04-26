Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $8.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,474,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

