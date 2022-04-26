S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPGI opened at $381.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.94. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

