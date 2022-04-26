Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.24) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,445.00.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.