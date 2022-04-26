Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.