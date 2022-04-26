Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £124.88 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($159.16).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £124 ($158.04).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($160.09).

LON SPT opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($3.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.