Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.520-$3.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.52-3.58 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

