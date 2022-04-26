Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 98,208.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,345.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.