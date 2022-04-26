Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Spok has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Spok stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,584. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 222.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Spok during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

