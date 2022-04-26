Spok (SPOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Spok has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.
Spok stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,584. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.26.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 222.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Spok during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spok Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spok (SPOK)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.