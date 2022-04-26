Spok (SPOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Spok has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of Spok stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. Spok’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Spok by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spok by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spok by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

